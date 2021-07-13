Hawaii reports 61 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 61 COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, July 13.

There are 41 coronavirus cases on Oahu, seven on the Big Island, four on Kauai, one on Maui, and eight residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,605.

The state death toll remains 521.

The state stands at 58.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,301 (7)

Honolulu: 27,562 (41)

Kauai: 425 (4)

Maui: 3,929 (1)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 56

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,412 (8)

Required Hospitalization: 2,536

Deaths: 521

Cases in the past 14 days: 777

Probable Cases