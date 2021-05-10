Hawaii reports 61 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 61 COVID-19 cases for Monday, May 10.

There are 36 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on Maui, six on Kauai and eight residents diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, one case on Maui was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 33,267.

The state death toll remains 488.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,739
  • Honolulu: 25,464 (36)
  • Kauai: 303 (6)
  • Maui: 3,508 (10)
  • Lanai: 112
  • Molokai: 37
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,104 (8)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,182
  • Deaths: 488
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,215

