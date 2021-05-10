Hawaii reports 61 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 61 COVID-19 cases for Monday, May 10.

There are 36 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on Maui, six on Kauai and eight residents diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, one case on Maui was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 33,267.

The state death toll remains 488.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: