Hawaii reports 61 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 61 COVID-19 cases for Monday, May 10.
There are 36 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on Maui, six on Kauai and eight residents diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, one case on Maui was removed from the counts.
That brings state total to 33,267.
The state death toll remains 488.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,739
- Honolulu: 25,464 (36)
- Kauai: 303 (6)
- Maui: 3,508 (10)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 37
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,104 (8)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,182
- Deaths: 488
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,215