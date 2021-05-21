Hawaii reports 61 coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 61 COVID-19 deaths and 2 new deaths for Friday, May 21. One case was removed from Maui’s case count.

That brings state total to 35,726.

The state death toll moves up to 494.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,776 (3)

Honolulu: 26,069 (39)

Kauai: 313 (3)

Maui: 3,587 (2)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 50 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,161 (14)

Required Hospitalization: 2,280

Deaths: 494

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,042

Probable Cases: