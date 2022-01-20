Hawaii reports 5911 COVID cases, 9 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 5911 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths on Thursday, Jan. 20.

There are 3,901 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 567 on the Big Island, 276 on Kauai, 28 on Lanai, 996 on Maui, 43 on Molokai and 100 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 190,678.

The state death toll rose to 1,135.

The state stands at 75.4% of vaccinated residents.

