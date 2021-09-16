Hawaii reports 588 COVID cases, 8 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 588 new coronavirus cases, and 8 new deaths on Thursday, Sept. 16.

There are 388 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 96 on the Big Island, 38 on Kauai, 53 on Maui, four on Molokai, and nine diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 73,856.

The state death toll rose to 679.

Hawaii stands at 65.9% of vaccinated residents.

