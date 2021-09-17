Hawaii reports 581 COVID cases, 15 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 581 new coronavirus cases, and 15 new deaths on Friday, Sept. 17.

There are 369 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 39 on Kauai, 69 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 14 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 74,437.

The state death toll rose to 694.

Hawaii stands at 66.1% of vaccinated residents.

