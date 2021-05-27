Hawaii reports 58 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 58 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 27.

There are 39 confirmed coronavirus cases on Oahu, six on the Big Island, ten on Maui and two cases in out of state residents. There were also two coronavirus-related deaths.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 36,032.

The state death toll moves to 498.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Confirmed Cases:

Hawaii County: 2,806 (6)

Honolulu: 26,277 (39)

Kauai: 315

Maui: 3,627 (10)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 54

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,178 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 2,313

Deaths: 498

Cases in the past 14 days: 911