Hawaii reports 5,977 COVID cases, 6 new deaths



HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, and six new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 15.

There are 3,985 COVID cases on Oahu, 720 on the Big Island, 266 on Kauai, 20 on Lanai, 913 on Maui, 23 on Molokai, and 50 out of state.

That brings the state total to 166,008.



The state death toll rises to 1,123.



The state stands at 75.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

Correction: an earlier version of the story had the incorrect number of COVID cases statewide. The error has been corrected.