HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 5,768 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 3,851 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 718 on the Big Island, 391 on Kauai, 33 on Lanai, 616 on Maui, 40 on Molokai, and 119 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 258,422.

The state death toll rose to 1,434.

The state stands at 77.4% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 722 and the average test positivity rate is 14.3%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: