Hawaii reports 571 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 571 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Aug. 23.

There are 359 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 107 on the Big Island, 23 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 79 on Maui and one resident diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 56,670.

The state death toll remains at 564.

The state stands at 62% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: