Hawaii reports 569 COVID cases, 8 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 569 new coronavirus case, and 8 new deaths on Saturday, Sept. 18.

There are 367 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 79 on the Big Island, 46 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 50 on Maui, six on Molokai, and 19 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 75,0006.

The state death toll rises to 702.

The state stands at 66.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: