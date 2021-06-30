Hawaii reports 56 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 56 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, June 30.

There are 34 coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, four on Maui and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,758.

The state death toll rises to 517.

The state stands at 57.8% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,195 (9)

Honolulu: 27,096 (34)

Kauai: 358

Maui: 3,876 (4)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 56

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,312 (9)

Required Hospitalization: 2,470

Deaths: 517

Cases in the past 14 days: 569

Probable Cases