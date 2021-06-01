Hawaii reports 56 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 56 COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, June 1.
There are 30 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 19 on the Big Island, three on Kauai, three on Maui and one diagnosed out of state.
That brings state total to 36,332.
The state death toll remains 500.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,904 (19)
- Honolulu: 26,420 (30)
- Kauai: 321 (3)
- Maui: 3,653 (3)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 55
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,195 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,327
- Deaths: 500
- Cases in the past 14 days: 757
Probable Cases:
- Hawaii County: 64
- Honolulu: 737
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 794
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 47