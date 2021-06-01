Hawaii reports 56 coronavirus cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 56 COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, June 1.

There are 30 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 19 on the Big Island, three on Kauai, three on Maui and one diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 36,332.

The state death toll remains 500.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,904 (19)

Honolulu: 26,420 (30)

Kauai: 321 (3)

Maui: 3,653 (3)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,195 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 2,327

Deaths: 500

Cases in the past 14 days: 757

Probable Cases: