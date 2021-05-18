Hawaii reports 56 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 56 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, May 18.

There are 49 coronavirus cases on Oahu, one on Maui, one on Molokai, three on Kauai and two residents diagnosed out of state.

As a result of updated information, one case on the Island of Hawaii was recategorized to Oahu, and one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 33,889.

The state death toll remains 492.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: