Hawaii reports 56 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 56 COVID-19 cases for Monday, June 14.

There are 22 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four on the Big Island, 13 on Maui, seven on Kauai and 10 diagnosed out of state. One probable case was removed from Oahu’s case count and one probable case was added to Maui’s case count.

That brings the state total to 37,067.

The state death toll remains at 506.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Confirmed Cases

Hawaii County: 3,076 (4)

Honolulu: 26,731 (22)

Kauai: 332 (7)

Maui: 3,791 (13)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,247 (10)

Required Hospitalization: 2,384

Deaths: 506

Cases in the past 14 days: 711

Probable Cases