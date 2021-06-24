Hawaii reports 55 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 55 COVID-19 cases for Thursday, June 24.

There are 29 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, seven on the Big Island, seven on Kauai, 11 on Maui, one on Molokai and two Hawaii residents that were diagnosed out-of-state. Two probable cases were removed, one from Hawaii Island and one from Maui.

That brings the state total to 37,484.

The state has not updated residents’ vaccination rate for Thursday. As of Wednesday, the state stands at 57% vaccinated residents.

The state death toll remains 513.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,162 (7)

Honolulu: 26,941 (29)

Kauai: 353 (7)

Maui: 3,846 (11)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 56 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,274 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 2,436

Deaths: 513

Cases in the past 14 days: 628

Probable Cases