Hawaii reports 549 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 549 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Thurday’s cases are a mix of daily cases and those not reported earlier in the week due to an electronic laboratory reporting system the DOH experienced for approximately 20 hours on Monday, August 10 and again on Tuesday, August 11.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

As a result of the interruption, a delay in the reporting of cases occurred. On Wednesday, DOH officials reassured that test results can be expected to be fully updated by Thursday or Friday.

There are 301 COVID-19 cases on Oahu, 122 on the Big Island, 50 on Kauai, 65 on Maui, five on Molokai and six diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 48,397.

The state death toll rises to 546.

The state stands at 61.1% of vaccinated residents.

Hawaii County: 5,157 (122)

Honolulu: 34,592 (301)

Kauai: 732 (50)

Maui: 5,758 (65)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 107 (5)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,934 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 2,962

Deaths: 546

Cases in the past 14 days: 6,709

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Probable Cases