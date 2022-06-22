HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 5,482 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 3,785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 579 on the Big Island, 326 on Kauai, 9 on Lanai, 635 on Maui, 21 on Molokai, and 127 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 303,333.

The state death toll rose to 1,489.

The state stands at 77.9% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 832 and the average test positivity rate is 17.1%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: