Hawaii reports 54 coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 54 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for Tuesday, April 27.

As a result of updated information, three cases on Kauai and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

There are 37 coronavirus cases on Oahu, five on the Big Island, eight on Maui and two on Kauai. Two residents were diagnosed outside of the state.

The state death toll rises to 479.

That brings state total to 32,041.