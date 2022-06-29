HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 5,362 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 3,783 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 578 on the Big Island, 254 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 613 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, and 123 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 308,695.

The state death toll rose to 1,504.

The state stands at 76.6% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 685 and the average test positivity rate is 16.5%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: