Hawaii reports 533 COVID cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: AP

HONOLULU (KHON2) —  The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 533 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

There are 357 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 72 on the Big Island, 38 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 52 on Maui and 12 diagnosed out of state.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

That brings the state total to 227,817.

The state death toll remains at 1,226.

The state stands at 75.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 15 2022 08:35 pm