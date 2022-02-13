Hawaii reports 532 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 532 new coronavirus cases, and 4 new deaths on Sunday, Feb. 13.

There are 287 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 64 cases on the Big Island, 62 on Kauai, six on Lanai, 82 on Maui, three on Molokai, 28 diagnosed out of the state.

That brings the state total to 231,510.



The state death toll rises to 1,262.



The state stands at 75/3% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: