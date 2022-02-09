Hawaii reports 519 COVID cases, 7 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 519 new coronavirus cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

There are 323 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 54 on the Big Island, 33 on Kauai, three on Lanai, 53 on Maui, four on Molokai and 49 diagnosed out of state.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

That brings the state total to 228,336.

The state death toll rose to 1,233.

The state stands at 75.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: