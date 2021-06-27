Hawaii reports 51 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 51 coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, June 27.

There are 23 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 13 on the Big Island, three on Kauai, seven on Maui, and five Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,647.

The state death toll remains at 516.

The state stands at 57.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,251 (13)

Honolulu: 27,808 (23)

Kauai: 361 (3)

Maui: 4,6482 (7)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,350 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 2,459 (4)

Deaths: 516

Cases in the past 14 days: 579

Probable Cases