Hawaii reports 51 coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2)– The Department of Health reports 51 COVID-19 cases and one fatality for Saturday, April 24.

There are 40 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four on the Big Island, five on Maui and two on Kauai.

The state death toll is now 478.

That brings state total to 31,802.