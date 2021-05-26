Hawaii reports 50 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 50 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, May 26.

There are 29 confirmed coronavirus cases on Oahu, one case was removed from Oahu’s count. Eight confirmed and one probable cases on the Big Island. One confirmed case on Molokai and five confirmed plus one probable case on Maui. Five confirmed cases and one probable case in out of state residents.

That brings state total to 35,974.

The state death toll remains 496.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Confirmed Cases:

Hawaii County: 2,800 (8)

Honolulu: 26,238 (29)

Kauai: 315

Maui: 3,617 (5)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 54 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,176 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 2,302

Deaths: 496

Cases in the past 14 days: 933