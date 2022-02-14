Hawaii reports 498 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 498 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Feb. 14.

There are 228 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 86 cases on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, three on Lanai, 63 on Maui, two on Molokai, 15 diagnosed out of the state.

That brings the state total to 232,008.

The state death toll remains at 1,262.

The state stands at 75.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: