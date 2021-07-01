Hawaii reports 49 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 49 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, July 1.
There are 35 coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, seven on Kauai and five Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. One new death was reported.
That brings the state total to 37,807.
The state death toll rises to 518.
The state stands at 58% of vaccinated residents.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 3,198 (2)
- Honolulu: 27,127 (35)
- Kauai: 365 (7)
- Maui: 3,877
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 56
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,317 (5)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,476
- Deaths: 518
- Cases in the past 14 days: 585
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 69
- Honolulu: 782
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 819
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 55