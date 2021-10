HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 49 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

There are 36 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 6 on the Big Island, 4 on Kauai, 2 on Maui, and one on Molokai.

That brings the state total to 81,663.

The state death toll remains at 845.

The state stands at 69.6% of vaccinated residents.

