Hawaii reports 485 COVID cases, 2 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 485 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths on Friday, Feb. 18.

There are 260 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 120 cases on the Big Island, 29 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 60 on Maui, one on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of the state.

That brings the state total to 233,640.

The state death toll rose to 1,292.

The state stands at 75.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: