Hawaii reports 485 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 485 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday, July 31.

There are 315 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 101 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, 42 on Maui, and 18 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 42,410.

The state death toll stands at 537.

The state stands at 60.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 4,051 (101)

Honolulu: 30,721 (315)

Kauai: 548 (9)

Maui: 5,125 (42)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,767 (18)

Required Hospitalization: 2,708 (14)

Deaths: 537

Cases in the past 14 days: 2,996

Probable Cases