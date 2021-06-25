Hawaii reports 48 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 48 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Friday, June 25.

There are 28 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, two on Kauai, nine on Maui and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state. One new death was reported.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

That brings the state total to 37,532.

As of Friday, the state stands at 57.2% vaccinated residents.

The state death toll rises to 514.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,164 (2)

Honolulu: 26,968 (28)

Kauai: 355 (2)

Maui: 3,853 (9)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 56

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,281 (7)

Required Hospitalization: 2,444

Deaths: 514

Cases in the past 14 days: 601

Probable Cases