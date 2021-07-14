Hawaii reports 48 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 48 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, July 14.

There are 25 coronavirus cases on Oahu, six on the Big Island, two on Kauai, seven on Maui and eight residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,653

The state death toll remains 521.

The state stands at 58.8% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,306 (7)

Honolulu: 27,587 (41)

Kauai: 427 (4)

Maui: 3,934 (1)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 56

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,420 (8)

Required Hospitalization: 2,538

Deaths: 521

Cases in the past 14 days: 764

Probable Cases