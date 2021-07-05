Hawaii reports 48 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 48 coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Monday, July 5.

There are 34 coronavirus cases on Oahu, six on the Big Island, one on Kauai, one on Maui, and six diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,043.

The state death toll stands at 518.

The state stands at 58.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,293 (6)

Honolulu: 28,051 (34)

Kauai: 393 (1)

Maui: 4,714 (1)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,397 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 2,490

Deaths: 518

Cases in the past 14 days: 603

Probable Cases