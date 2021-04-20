Hawaii reports 48 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 48 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, April 20.

As a result of updated information, one case out-of-state, one case on Maui, and two cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 26 coronavirus cases on Oahu, one on the Big Island, 14 on Maui and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 31,490.