Hawaii reports 48 coronavirus cases and two new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reports 48 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths for Sunday, May 23, 2021.

There are 32 coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, one on Kauai, two on Maui, one on Molokai, and four diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 35,867.

The state death toll rises to 496.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,785 (8)

Honolulu: 26,166 (32)

Kauai: 314 (1)

Maui: 3,604 (2)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 52 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,168 (4)

Required Hospitalization: 2,286 (6)

Deaths: 496 (2)

Cases in the past 14 days: 995