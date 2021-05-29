Hawaii reports 48 coronavirus cases and one new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reports 48 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Saturday, May 29, 2021.

There are 27 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, five on Maui, and three diagnosed out of state.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

That brings state total to 36,124.

The state death toll rises to 499.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,821 (10)

Honolulu: 26,329 (27)

Kauai: 315

Maui: 3,638 (5)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,187 (3)

Required Hospitalization: 2,324 (1)

Deaths: 499 (1)

Cases in the past 14 days: 810

Probable Cases