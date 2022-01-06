Hawaii reports 4789 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 4789 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Thursday, Jan. 6.

There are 3245 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 508 on the Big Island, 213 on Kauai, 17 on Lanai, 676 on Maui, 41 on Molokai, and 89 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 130,856.

State Positivity rate in last 14 days – 18.5% Honolulu – 20.5% Hawaii County – 17.4% Maui County – 17.8% Kauai County – 13.2%



The state death rose to 1,098.

The state stands at 74.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: