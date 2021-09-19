Hawaii reports 474 COVID cases, 12 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 474 new coronavirus cases, and 12 new deaths on Sunday, Sept. 19.

There are 297 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 77 on the Big Island, 45 on Kauai, 36 on Maui, six on Molokai, and 13 diagnosed out of state.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

That brings the state total to 75,480.

The state death toll rises to 714.

The state stands at 66.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:



Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news