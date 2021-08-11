Partial Count: Hawaii reports 472 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 472 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Wednesday’s cases are a partial count as a result of an electronic laboratory reporting system the DOH experienced for approximately 20 hours on Monday, August 10 and again on Tuesday, August 11.

As a result of the interruption, there is a delay in the reporting of cases. DOH officials say they expect test results will be fully updated by Thursday or Friday.

There are 298 COVID-19 cases on Oahu, 79 on the Big Island, 17 on Kauai, 61 on Maui, five on Molokai and 12 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 47,848.

The state death toll rises to 545.

The state stands at 60.9% of vaccinated residents.

Hawaii County: 5,035 (79)

Honolulu: 34,291 (298)

Kauai: 682 (17)

Maui: 5,693 (61)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 102 (5)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,928 (12)

Required Hospitalization: 2,927

Deaths: 545

Cases in the past 14 days: 6,352

Probable Cases