Hawaii reports 4700 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 4700 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Jan. 17.



There are 3,679 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 254 on the Big Island, 181 on Kauai, five on Lanai, 495 on Maui, 23 on Molokai, and 63 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 174,586.

The state death toll remains at 1,126.

The state stands at 75.2% of vaccinated residents.

