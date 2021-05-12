Hawaii reports 47 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 47 new COVID-19 cases and one death for Wednesday, May 12.

There are 30 coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on Maui, one on the Big Island and eight residents diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 33,376.

The state death toll rises to 489.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: