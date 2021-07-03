Hawaii reports 47 coronavirus cases, and no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 47 coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Saturday July 3.

There are 21 coronavirus cases on Oahu, five on the Big Island, 11 on Kauai, and seven on Maui.

That brings the state total to 37,933.

The state death toll stands at 518.

The state stands at 58.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,279 (5)

Honolulu: 27,982 (21)

Kauai: 388 (11)

Maui: 4,708 (7)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,381

Required Hospitalization: 2,488 (4)

Deaths: 518

Cases in the past 14 days: 596

Probable Cases