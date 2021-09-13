Hawaii reports 461 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 461 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Sept. 13.

There are 311 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 82 on the Big Island, 27 on Kauai, 32 on Maui, two on Molokai, and seven diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 72,352.

The state death toll remains at 660.

Hawaii stands at 65.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: