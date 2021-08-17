Hawaii reports 460 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 460 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

There are 330 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 84 on the Big Island, 15 on Kauai, 21 on Maui, two on Molokai, one on Lanai and seven diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 52,199.

The state death toll remains at 552.

The state stands at 61.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 5,753 (84)

Honolulu: 37,222 (330)

Kauai: 868 (15)

Maui: 6,087 (21)

Lanai: 120 (1)

Molokai: 130 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2,019 (7)

Required Hospitalization: 3,039

Deaths: 552

Cases in the past 14 days: 8,238

