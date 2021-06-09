Hawaii reports 46 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 46 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, June 9.
There are 17 coronavirus cases on Oahu, five on the Big Island, 17 on Maui and seven diagnosed out of state.
That brings state total to 36,731.
The state death toll remains 505.
- Hawaii County: 2,985
- Honolulu: 26,605
- Kauai: 322
- Maui: 3,735
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 55
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,218
- Required Hospitalization: 2,985
- Deaths: 505
- Cases in the past 14 days: 700
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 65
- Honolulu: 750
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 802
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 52