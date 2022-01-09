Hawaii reports 4,578 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 4,578 new coronavirus cases, and three new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 9.

There are 3,212 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 364 on the Big Island, 226 on Kauai, eight on Lanai, 679 on Maui, 20 on Molokai, and 69 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 143,224.

The state death toll rises to 1,105.

The state stands at 74.7% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: