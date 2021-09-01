Hawaii reports 455 COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 455 new coronavirus cases, and 13 new deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 1st.

There are 291 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 64 on the Big Island, 37 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 51 on Maui, three on Molokai and 8 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 63,957.

The state death toll rises to 602.

The state stands at 63.4% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

