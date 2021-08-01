Hawaii reports 452 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 452 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, August 1.

There are 276 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 99 on the Big Island, 66 on Maui, six on Kauai, and five residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 42,862.

The state death toll stands at 537.

The state stands at 60.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 4,150 (99)

Honolulu: 30,997 (276)

Kauai: 554 (6)

Maui: 5,191 (66)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,772 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 2,710

Deaths: 537

Cases in the past 14 days: 3,298

Probable Cases