Hawaii reports 45 coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 45 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Thursday, June 3.

There are 36 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, one on Kauai, one on Maui and four diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 36,402.

The state death toll rises to 501.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,906 (3)

Honolulu: 26,463 (36)

Kauai: 321 (1)

Maui: 3,660 (1)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,203 (4)

Required Hospitalization: 2,349

Deaths: 501

Cases in the past 14 days: 685

Probable Cases: